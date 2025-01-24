Conor McGregor Calls Out Logan Paul For Faking Leaked Fight Discussion Video
Last week, Logal Paul leaked a video to his YouTube channel of a purported discussion between himself and Conor McGregor about a potential upcoming fight and its $250 million payday.
In the video, Paul could be seen in the gym in what appears to be a direct conversation with McGregor, with McGregor saying "This fight can and will happen, my man, for real. This can and will happen."
In a recent interview with The Schmo, however, McGregor addressed the video, calling out Paul for editing it to make it appear like they were having a one-on-one conversation when they were not. In fact, according to McGregor, his statement wasn't intended for Paul at all.
I wasn't talking to him directly. He put up this video and edited it like I had sent him a voice note. I was talking to the f****** crowd that was the Ambani royal family of India. And then they were sending it to him.- Conor McGregor
In the video, McGregor also addressed the likelihood of the fight happening, noting that the UFC weren't interested in moving forward with it.
They're [Jake & Logan Pau] posting it all over the internet. It is what it is. The UFC just aren't into it. The offer was there on the table in writing. Both athletes will say, he's not a fighter, but whatever, both athletes under the TKO banner. UFC, WWE, both rising up. The stock price of TKO holding group through the roof. New market in India opened up and booming. It was business savvy and business sense to make the fight happen, or should I say, the glorified spar happen, and in between this wait, this waiting period that we find ourselves in before I can get back to the octagon. It made perfect sense on the calendar to go ahead with it. The UFC weren't into it. I'm not sure the WWE, what their interest in it was. I just knew the UFC weren't into it.- Conor McGregor
McGregor also confirmed that any rumors involving him fighting Jake Paul were false, and that he was solely looking to box Logan.
"It was always Logan. Two TKO fighters. The Ambani family and the advisors for them, they were shrewd. They understood. I am a UFC fighter. He is WWE. To get one without the other, it would be difficult. So it was always Logan, yeah, for sure, it was always Logan.- Conor McGregor
