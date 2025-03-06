Netflix Eyeing Mega Bouts Featuring Canelo Alvarez, Tyson Fury & More
Amid the success Netflix had with Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, they're reportedly showing no signs of slowing down with their entrance into the boxing world.
On the heels of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 being announced for July 11 on Netflix at Madison Square Garden, Netflix is seeking to show two mega fights in 2025. Sports Illustrated and DAZN's Chris Mannix reported that Netflix is hoping to feature Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford and Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua later this year.
Canelo vs. Crawford has already been agreed to for September as part of their agreement with Riyadh Season and Turki Alalshikh. The bout between the two pound-for-pound greats could be for the undisputed super middleweight title if Canelo gets past William Scull on May 3 in Saudi Arabia.
Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) holds the WBA, WBC and WBO titles, while Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) is the IBF champion. Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) will be fighting at 168 pounds for the first time in his career when he faces Canelo.
MORE: WBC Officially Orders Dmitry Bivol To Fight David Benavidez
Fury (34-2, 24 KOs) vs. Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) has long been one of the biggest fights that can be made in boxing, and with both fighters coming off of a loss, now may be the best time for the fight to finally happen.
And if Netflix is the broadcasting company that can finally help make it happen, it'd cement their standing in the boxing world for some of the sports' biggest fights for the foreseeable future.
