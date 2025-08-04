Boxing

Jake Paul Makes Big Move To Combat Fight Fixing Allegations

Jake Paul has hired an attorney to combat allegations of rigged fights.

Boxing On SI Staff

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Jake Paul and his partner Nakisa Bidarian have had enough.

Paul has been subject to fight fixing allegations ever since he entered the sport in 2020. And those claims have only intensified as his career has progressed, perhaps peaking with his fight against Mike Tyson, but continuing on following his most recent win against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in June.

And in social media posts the day after that fight, Paul warned he would be taking legal action against those making baseless claims his fights are rigged. Paul wrote:

"After years of letting it slide as just 'haters being haters', I have asked my team to vigorously go after anyone who makes up lies about my boxing career. Expect to get served you pigs".

Jake Paul on X

And now, Jake Paul is following up on his threat. In an article published by TMZ Sports on August 4th, they confirm Paul has hired "powerhouse" attorney Alex Spiro to take legal action against anyone claiming Paul's fights are fixed or scripted.

Spiro told the publication, "I've been retained by Mr. Paul to pursue legal redress for the damages he suffered. If someone uses their public soapbox to harm him and the sport with lies, there will be consequences."

Alex Spiro
April 12, 2019, West Palm Beach, FL, USA; William Burck (left) and Alex Spiro, part of the defense team for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft / Treasure Coast News-USA TODAY NE

A look at Alex Spiro

Spiro, a partner at the Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan law firm based out of New York, has previously represented a who's who of clients including biollionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, rap mogul Jay-Z, YouTube superstar MrBeast, actor Alec Baldwin, former NFL player Aaron Hernandez, and professional tennis star Naomi Osaka, to name a few.

He is a graduate of Tufts University where he he studied biopsychology before receiving his J.D. from Harvard Law in 2008.

What's next for Jake Paul

With his unanimous decision win against Chavez Jr, Jake Paul is looking for his next fight and is eyeing a title. His team has stated numerous times his biggest goal is to become a world champion, and have made clear they are open to fighting any current cruiserweight champion. Nakisa Bidarian has stated Paul's preferred target is WBC World Cruiserweight champion Badou Jack.

Published
