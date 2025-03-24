Jake Paul Reveals He Nearly Fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. Instead of Mike Tyson
During a February 26 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. got honest about his chances of beating Jake Paul in the ring if they were to ever face off.
"Easy, too easy," Mayweather said. "At 48 [years old], too easy."
This prompted a quick response from Paul, who commented on a clip of Mayweather's words by writing, "You bum. Deji gave you a black eye in an event that had 4,000 people in it. Deji hahahah. I would knock you out in 2 rounds and you can’t sniff Mike Tyson’s toe."
While Paul and Mayweather meeting in a boxing ring would surely generate a ton of money, the gigantic size difference between the two makes it unrealistic that they'd even actually fight. Then again, the same could be said for Jake's brother Logan, who did fight Mayweather in an exhibition bout a few years ago.
But this didn't keep Paul from trying to entice Mayweather to fight, which he revealed in a March 24 interview with The New York Post.
The interview states that once Mike Tyson pulled out of the initial July 20 fight date between him and Paul due to health concerns, Paul and his team contacted Mayweather to see if he'd be interested in filling in to face him.
Obviously, these talks didn't get too far, because Paul did not fight on that date. Regarding the fight not coming to fruition, Paul is quoted saying, "[Mayweather] won't do it. He said he would fight me, but I would have to weigh like 160 pounds, which is physically impossible for me.”
Therefore, it sounds like a fantasy boxing fight between Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul will only ever remain a fantasy.
