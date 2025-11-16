Conor Benn Hits 50 Cent With 6-Word Diss After Chris Eubank Jr Win

American rap icon 50 Cent is no stranger to being embroiled in headlines among the boxing community.

This is owed to his infamous feud with Floyd Mayweather, whose friendship with 50 went sour after Mayweather asked 50 Cent to assume charge of his 'The Money Team' boxing promotion while he was in prison for three months in 2012.

50 Cent obliged, but Mayweather apparently never paid him the $1 million he had promised. This sparked a beef between them that included 50 Cent making a disrespectful challenge to Mayweather during the ice bucket challenge craze back in 2012.

While 50 Cent admitted that there was no longer any bad blood between him and the undefeated boxing icon during a 2022 episode of The Breakfast Club, he recently took several jabs at Mayweather on social media for being broke, which seems to suggest their beef has been reignited for some reason.

Conor Benn Has Hilarious Reaction to 50 Cent's Chris Eubank Jr. Walkout

50 Cent was the talk of the boxing community once again on November 15, as he walked out British star Chris Eubank Jr. for his highly-anticipated rematch against Conor Benn, which took place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England.

50 Cent was by Eubank Jr.'s side during the entire walk-out, singing several of his most iconic songs, and then was in the ring with Eubank Jr. while all of the pre-fight formalities took place.

CHRIS EUBANK JR. 🤝 50 CENT



What a HISTORIC ring walk at @SpursStadium! 😱



CHRIS EUBANK JR. 🤝 50 CENT

What a HISTORIC ring walk at @SpursStadium! 😱

Eubank Jr. (who won his first fight against Benn in April 2025, and whose father, Chris Eubank Sr., beat Benn's father, Nigel, in 1990) went on to get thoroughly dominated by Benn in the bout, losing a unanimous decision by scores of 119-107, 116-110 and 118-108 in the non-title middleweight bout, which avenging his father's loss from 35 years ago and cementing himself as one of the biggest British stars in the sport.

Benn spoke with the media after his massive redemption win. And at one point, he was asked about how he felt in the ring looking at 50 Cent walking Eubank Jr. out, and whether he knew that was happening.

"No," Benn said, per a YouTube video from Fight Hub TV.

"But what's 50 Cent gonna do?" he then added, which got a lot of laughs from the entire room.

Benn has a fair point with that sentiment. And his performance against Eubank Jr. proves that 50 Cent didn't inspire or influence a good showing for the fighter he walked out with.