Hasim Rahman Makes Bold Prediction On Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez could fight Terence Crawford in a blockbuster showdown later this year. A showdown that would feature two of boxing's best pound for pound fighters.
The boxing world is divided on who's going to claim a win. Some believe Canelo's power will be too much for Crawford to handle, with others claiming Crawford has the skill advantage.
Former two time unified heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman has shared his take. He believes Crawford has the skill advantage and will outbox Canelo in a potential showdown.
Speaking to FightHype, he said:
In the [Jermell] Charlo fight, I wasn’t really impressed with Canelo. Even though he won it, I really didn’t think he did what I thought he was capable of doing. I feel like that gave Terence a blueprint in how to fight him.
The Charlo fight was a bit underwhelming by Canelo's standards. He looked exhausted after the first few rounds, but Charlo never tried to attack with intent. Rahman also claimed that there has been occasions where he thought Canelo had lost a fight, which makes him think that Crawford will out box the Mexican. He said:
I’ve seen Canelo lose fights. They just didn’t take it from him, but I feel that Terence will outbox him. I don’t think Terence will knock him out. Terence will outbox him. Terence is clever in the ring. Terence knows how to maneuver the ring.
Rahman continued that he believes Canelo has become softer over his recent fights. He reckons Crawford will command the ring when the pair meet. The former champion said:
I think the ring generalship belongs to Terence. I think Canelo got a little spoiled. I think he’s been fighting softer touches lately. I think that’s going to be to his disservice in this fight. I think Terence is going to win the fight.
The Latest Boxing News
WBC President Shares His Thoughts On TKO Boxing Promotion
Eddie Hearn Sides With Jake Paul In Canelo Alvarez Dispute
Floyd Mayweather Announces "Baby" Trip To Asia This Month
Rolly Romero Backs Gervonta Davis To Beat Lamont Roach In Rematch