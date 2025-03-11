Rolly Romero Blasts Ryan Garcia Ahead Of Press Conference
The gloves are starting to come off for Rolando "Rolly" Romero.
Ahead of the second press conference for their bout at Times Square in New York on May 2, Romero didn't hold back when talking about Garcia's aspirations to become champion, saying that he doesn't want to become a champion and is in the position he's in because his popularity.
"He still hasn't been champion, though," Romero said. "The only times that he's ever had the opportunity to be champion, was with Gervonta [Davis], but instead of trying to sacrifice the extra pound and trying to make 135, he decided not to. With Devin [Haney], we clearly know, he didn't even try to. He doesn't want to be fucking champion. He wants to be a f****** model. The only reason Ryan's in his position is because he has a bunch of followers. He likes to hang out with a bunch of f****** Tik Tokers."
Garcia fought Gervonta Davis at 136 pounds on April 22, 2023, which is one pound heavier than the lightweight limit, meaning Davis' WBA lightweight title wasn't on the line and they both had a re-hydration clause of 10 pounds, meaning neither fighter could be more than 146 pounds the morning of the fight. Garcia hadn't fought below 140 pounds since Jan. 2, 2021, when he stopped Luke Campbell in the seventh round with a left hook to the liver.
Davis went on to stop Garcia in the seventh round with a body shot.
Against Devin Haney, Garcia weighed 3.25 pounds over the junior welterweight limit of 140 pounds, making him ineligible to win the WBC belt. Garcia also had his decision win overturned to a no-contest because of multiple failed drug tests for the performance-enhancing drug Ostane. He's since been suspended for a year retroactive to the fight on April 20, 2024.
The bad blood between Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) and Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) began long before they made a name for themselves in the pro ranks. The two shared a contentious sparring session that helped Romero put his name on the map as Garcia climbed his way through the ranks as a highly touted prospect. Things appeared to have simmered over, but now Romero's comments could point toward things beginning to heat up between the two.
Both fighters are at an impasse in their careers. Garcia is hoping to re-establish himself and set up a rematch with Haney later in 2025. Romero is looking to continue his rebound after he lost his WBC junior welterweight belt in an eighth-round stoppage loss to Isaac Cruz on March. 30, 2024.
Now, their paths are crossing again, and given the stakes, this could prove to be a de facto last opportunity for both fighters to establish themselves as a top name in boxing.
