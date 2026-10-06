Oscar De La Hoya Picks a Side in Dana White vs Eddie Hearn Beef

Promotional rivalries in boxing are never polite. They often cross personal boundaries when things get heated, as promoters aim to assert dominance over broadcasting and fighters. And the fallout between two of boxing's biggest names continues.

When Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury fight on December 11, it will be the culmination of a year-long beef that promises to continue. Matchroom's Eddie Hearn and Zuffa Boxing's Dana White share a mutual level of dislike for each other. While Fury and Joshua will throw punches, Hearn and White will trade verbal jabs that dance across social media.

Golden Boy Productions founder Oscar De La Hoya, mired in his own ongoing animosities, is an interested observer. He's watching White and Hearn's argument become front-page news, and the International Boxing Hall of Famer offered his take on the beef and why one promoter has emerged as the clear loser.

Oscar De La Hoya pictured at Fatal Fury In Times Square on May 2, 2025. | IMAGO / MediaPunch

De La Hoya's candor open eyes

As a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show, De La Hoya discussed the feud and highlighted the biggest misconception about White and his relationship with Zuffa Boxing.

"Dana White doesn’t know what he’s doing. He’s not the guy that is in charge. He’s maybe like the third or fourth guy. He’s just Uncle Fester, who is right there in front of the camera, f---ing can’t even give an interview because he’s f---ing cursing at the reporters," he started.

De La Hoya, who earned widespread criticism for his antics, believes that White is hurting his promotion's brand.

"I’m sure steroids gets you a little amped up, but I mean, give me a break, dude. You’re a professional. You’re supposed to be the face of the UFC and the face of Zuffa. Act like it.

"I never thought I would say this, but I’m on Eddie’s side… I have to say I am Team Eddie right now because he’s cooking Dana.”

Osacr De La Hoya weighs in on Eddie Hearn 'cooking' Dana White in their ongoing feud:



"Dana White doesn’t know what he’s doing. He’s not the guy that is in charge. He’s maybe like the third or fourth guy. He’s just Uncle Fester who is right there in front of the camera, f***ing… pic.twitter.com/J6AmQBDsYP — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 5, 2026

The 1992 Olympic gold medalist hits on several key points that deserve explanation. First, White, despite his experience working in boxing gyms, doesn't know the ins and outs of the sport at the highest level. Meanwhile, Hearn grew up in the sport at his father's knee.

Next, De La Hoya states that White isn't the one calling the shots, as Turki Alalshikh is the one who controls Zuffa's money and is the financial force behind the promotion. At the same time, White serves as the public face, makes statements, and offers viral quotes.

While Ryan Garcia has accused De La Hoya of the same thing, the promoter has sided with Hearn, even though they clearly dislike each other.

Dana White | IMAGO / Inpho Photography

Promoters are in the business of making money and drawing attention to fights by making themselves part of the spectacle. In ring terms, Hearn's recent comments and preventing White from having an active role in the fight equate to a 10-8 round.