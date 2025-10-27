Mike Tyson’s Camp Addresses Jake Paul Fight Fix Claim & Gives Mayweather Bout Update
Mike Tyson will reportedly mark his return to action in 2026, taking on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout. Tyson last fought Jake Paul in 2024, losing a unanimous decision.
Tyson looked far from his best in that fight, as one would expect from a man nearly 60 years old. He was notably gun-shy and some internet experts even claimed that 'Iron' Mike took a dive, refusing to hurt Paul when he potentially could have.
Tyson has since claimed that he wasn't at his best against Paul and has promised a much improved showing against Mayweather. His camp has now addressed the fixed fight rumors and provided an update on the negotiations for the Mayweather bout.
Mike Tyson's camp on Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather
Amer Abdallah, one of Tyson's camp members from the Paul fight, told The Sun: "I’ll tell you the answer is absolutely not. Mike busted his ass five-six days a week in the gym, legitimate sparring partners, legitimate strength and conditioning guys, legitimate nutritionists."
Abdallah thinks what Tyson did would have been unthinkable for even someone way younger. He also spoke about the opportunity of the Mayweather fight, revealing that the negotiations are underway and both camps are professional and serious about it.
"The discussions with Floyd’s team are very diligent, very structured. The guys that are financing the event are real guys. They put real money up, real deposits. I believe the fight does happen. I really do. I mean, unless something catastrophic happens. Candidly, I think that you’re gonna have to make sure you get a network that’s willing to stream a fight like that and then once that’s announced, I think we see that in Q2 of next year.”
MORE: Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao Rematch News Has Boxing Fans All Saying The Same Thing
Mike Tyson continues to be a big draw
Tyson is now 59 and no longer the fighter he once was. However, his name carries a different weight in the history of combat sports. His fight with Paul had 65 million concurrent viewers on Netflix, more than what the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford was able to attract.
Fans tune in when Tyson is in action, and if the Mayweather clash happens, it would once again be massive as both are legendary names in boxing. Hence, it's no wonder that promoters continue paying Tyson hefty fees for stepping in the ring.
That said, one might wonder how long Tyson can potentially continue boxing at this age.
The Latest Boxing News
First Images Emerge Of Canelo Alvarez Following His Elbow Surgery
Roy Jones Jr Gets Candid On Whether Canelo Alvarez Should Call It Quits
Fans Outraged At Referee As Fabio Wardley Stops Joseph Parker In Massive Upset
BKFC 83 Results: Alessio Sakara Steals Controversial Decision Over Chris Camozzi