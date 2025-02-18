Oscar De La Hoya Reveals His Pick For Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield
Floyd Schofield is set to take on Shakur Stevenson on February 22 in a blockbuster showdown with the WBC lightweight title on the line for the contest.
Stevenson is one of the best fighters on the planet right now and is coming into the fight as the heavy favorite, but both fighters are undefeated.
Oscar De La Hoya believes Schofield is going to shock the world and has wha tit takes to pull off the upset.
Speaking on DAZN, De La Hoya said:
You can't be overly confident when your young lions are facing great fighters. Shakur Stevenson is probably the most gifted fighter on the planet today. But the one thing that I love about Kid Austin is that he has what it takes. He has the courage. He has the abilities and talent, the speed, the power. I believe that he is going to shock the world. Mark my words.
De La Hoya added:
I am crossing my fingers. His hard work, dedication, and discipline, bar none is the best ... I will never tell a fighter what they are going to do. I can only guide careers. I had plans for Kid Austin, but slowly and surely, he's ready. They say they are ready, and I have to go with their instincts. I am a thousand percent behind them.
'Kid Austin' has a professional record of 18-0-0 with 12 knockout wins under his belt. The 22-year-old is coming in all guns blazing for the fight. Stevenson has a record of 22-0-0 with 10 knockout wins so far in his career.
