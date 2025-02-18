Boxing

How To Watch Vergil Ortiz vs Israil Madrimov: Date, Start Time, Live Stream, Fight Card

The highly anticipated bout between Vergil Ortiz and Israil Madrimov takes place this Saturday.

Vergil Ortiz lands a right hand on Serhii Bohachuk in their WBC interim super welterweight championship bout on Aug. 10, 2024, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.
Vergil Ortiz lands a right hand on Serhii Bohachuk in their WBC interim super welterweight championship bout on Aug. 10, 2024, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

It's out of the frying pan and into the fire for both Vergil Ortiz and Israil Madrimov.

Ortiz's junior middleweight WBC interim title will be on the line when he faces Madrimov on Saturday as part of Riyadh Season's card, "The Last Crescendo," at The Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia. Ortiz (22-0, 21 KOs) will be making the first defense of his WBC interim title after he overcame two knockdowns to defeat Serhii Bohachuk by majority decision.

Ortiz's victory over Bohachuk marked the first time he had gone to a decision in his career.

Madrimov (10-1-1) suffered the first defeat of his career in a close unanimous decision loss to pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford on Aug. 3. Madrimov was previously the WBA junior middleweight champion before losing to Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs).

Madrimov was scheduled to fight Bohachuk on Dec. 21 but was forced to pull out due to an illness.

Here is more information about the fight and the rest of "The Last Crescendo" on Saturday.

Vergil Ortiz vs. Israil Madrimov fight date

Date: February 22, 2025

Vergil Ortiz vs. Israil Madrimov card start time:

Card start time: 11:45 am EST (8:45 am PST)

DAZN projects Vergil Ortiz and Israil Madrimov will walk to the ring at 1:40 pm EST.

How to watch: Vergil Ortiz vs. Israil Madrimov

TV/Stream: DAZN PPV

Vergil Ortiz vs. Israil Madrimov will be available on DAZN PPV.

Vergil Ortiz vs. Israil Madrimov location

Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Vergil Ortiz vs. Israil Madrimov will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fight Card

Undisputed light heavyweight title fight: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2

Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker: IBF heavyweight title fight

Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield: WBC lightweight title fight

Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel: WBC interim heavyweight title fight

Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith: WBO light heavyweight interim title fight

