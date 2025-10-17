Oscar De La Hoya Skewers 'S***bag' Dana White During Muhammad Ali Act Rant
On October 16, news broke that the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) unanimously voted to endorse the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act, which is a bill that's backed by TKO and Zuffa Boxing, specifically by UFC CEO Dana White and Turki Alalshikh.
This bill would allow for Zuffa Boxing (which is TKO's boxing promotion, led by White and Alashikh) to amend vital aspects of the Muhammad Ali act that was introduced in 2000, which requires that promoters inform boxers about how much revenue every event is making, along with how much money is being made from things like TV media rights deals and the gate receipts.
In other words, boxers are informed about how much money their fights are making, which informs them whether they're being compensated fairly. The Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act is trying to do away with this (making it much more similar to how the UFC conducts business in MMA), which is causing a major uproar from select members of the boxing community.
Oscar De La Hoya Blasts Dana White Amid Passionate Muhammad Ali Act Tangent
One boxing icon who is staunchly opposed to the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act (and those who are backing it) is Oscar De La Hoya. And he made this extremely clear with a social media post on October 16.
After taking about the CSAC's unanimous vote on the Muhammad Ali Act changes, De La Hoya said, "I am so disappointed in [the CSAC]... I mean, no other promoter has tried to change this act, because there's no reason to! We believe in fair business. But you have these TKO scumbags who needed to change. I mean, look at their plans. Dana White said openly that they will be honoring one belt — their own belt!"
MORE: Laila Ali Exposes ‘Malicious’ Clarissa Shields Amid Fight Callout
He then added, "What the f*** is next, tigers and lions chained to the f****** canvas? Dana, look, he'll go to his buddy, President Trump, and have him push these changes to the Ali act through. So much for the American way, and the First Amendment. I guess it doesn't apply here."
"Fighters will be stuck in a dictatorship, with no voices or rights, as TKO takes all your money. Just like the UFC has done!" De La Hoya continued. "So Dana, you don't know s*** about boxing. You don't give a s*** about our history. You give less of a s*** about the fighters, your tiny t-shirt looks like s***, and everyone thinks you're a piece of s***.
"So Dana, f*** you!" De La Hoya concluded while flipping the bird on camera.
De La Hoya is speaking for a lot of people in the boxing world with these comments.
