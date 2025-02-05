Teddy Atlas Reveals How David Benavidez Beat David Morrell
David Benavidez earned arguably the most impressive win of his career when he defeated the previously undefeated David Morrell by unanimous decision on Saturday night.
While "The Mexican Monster's" vintage pressure and volume were present, he also was uber-efficient, landing 48 percent of his power shots (181 of 378) and 40.5 percent of his total punches (224 of 553).
Legendary trainer Teddy Atlas, who trained former champions Wilfred Benitez, Shannon Briggs, Michael Moorer, Timothy Bradley, and Oleksandr Gvozdyk among others, noted Benavidez's (30-0, 24 KOs) ability to push the pace while also picking his shots is rare in boxing
"His ability to get the best of both worlds," Atlas said on his podcast, The Fight with Teddy Atlas.
"To not only be the busier guy but be the guy who's throwing the more better placed, educated [and] accurate punches. I don't see a lot of guys do that. Usually, when a guy is a really busy guy, he's spray painting. You know what I mean? He's spray painting the punches and they're not always all accurate, but there's a lot of them."
Atlas added: "This guy, Benavidez, and I think that's why he won," Atlas said. "He was able to do both. He threw a lot, but at the same time, instead of spray painting, he was using a brush. He was being Michelangelo at the same time as being a graffiti artist. That ain't easy to mix being a graffiti artist and Michelangelo or Picasso."
Benavidez and Morrell (11-1, 9 KOs) got off to a red-hot start in the first four rounds, which included the Cuban southpaw momentarily rocking "The Mexican Monster" late in the fourth round. Benavidez eventually seized control with his ability to land power shots and pressure Morrell.
Benavidez, who is now the WBC interim and WBA regular light heavyweight champion, is now in line to fight the winner of Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 on Feb. 22 in Saudi Arabia.
Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs) won a hotly-contested majority decision over Bivol (23-1, 12 KOs) in their first meeting to become the undisputed light heavyweight champion.
