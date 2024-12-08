Richardson Hitchins Subdues Liam Paro: Acquires World Title
By Isaac Nyamungu
Richardson Hitchins defeated Liam Paro relieving him of his IBF super lightweight title with a fascinating split decision win (116-112 x2, 111-117) in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Hitchis, who is a Brooklyn native, became the new IBF super lightweight champion with a tranquil and masterful boxing show to overpower Liam Paro (25-1) on Saturday night.
The formal scorecards were: 117-111 Paro (Nelson Vazquez), 116-112 Hitchins (Carl Zappia), and 116-112 Hitchins (Frank Lombardi). Liam Paro had won the title in his last bout against Subriel Mattias in June, but Hitchins offered a stronger challenge.
It appeared that Judge Nelson Vazquez apparently watched a completely different match; Hitchins was a deserved winner after a composed and skillful performance.
In the initial three rounds, Paro out-landed Hitchins. A right cross jab Hitchins in the fourth, driving him numerous steps to his left. In the fifth round, Hitchins drew blood from Paro’s nose. In the seventh round’s final minute, Hitchins hit a solid right to Paro’s chin. In the eleventh round, Hitchins out-powered Paro. In the twelfth and final round, it went back and forth, with Hitchins having a slight edge.
Richardson Hitchins (19-0) was almost being deprived, though thankfully, two levelheaded scorecards confirmed the right judgment was made.
“I was just hoping that they didn’t rob me,” said Hitchins in a post-match presser.
“Once I figured out the timing on the right hand, I started taking over. I knew I was going to get him,” he said.
“Tonight, I showed him I’m on a different level,” said Hitchins.
Hitchins, who went to ring as an underdog, was able to get the fight barely on his terms through the second half, limiting Paro's ability to close the distance and ensuring it remained a tactical boxing bout, rather than a messy contest.
Liam Paro, who was embarking to Puerto Rico where he’d upset Subriel Matias to win the title back in June, paid credit to Hitchins for his performance.
“He’s a hell of a fighter, hell of a champion,” said Paro in a post-fight review.
“No excuses, we had a good camp, he was the better man tonight,” he said.
Paro made a upbeat start to the contest, with the Mackay talent on top for three of the first four rounds.
“We let him get set in his way and that was it. I’ll be back. It’s not a loss, it’s a lesson,” he said.
The new world champion – Richardson Hitchins, was quick to table a possible clash with WBO titleholder, and fellow New Yorker, Teofimo Lopez.
“I want Teofimo, in New York, Brooklyn. Unification,” said Hitchins.
“I think that would be one of the biggest fights in 2025,” he said.
The win takes Hitchins to 19-0, while Paro tastes defeat for the first time and slips to 25-1.
A score for Paro would have set up a blockbuster competition in Australia, perhaps against compatriot and former lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr.
Paro's performance now stands at 25 wins and one loss, and it remains to be seen what his next move will be.