Ring Magazine Reveals Plan For Edgar Berlanga vs Hamzah Sheeraz, Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda
Ring Magazine's July 12 card has two worthy main events, and they plan to proceed that way throughout the build-up to that night.
Ring Magazine revealed that Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda will be treated as the main event over Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz during fight week. Then, on July 12, Berlanga vs. Sheeraz will be the main event, while Stevenson vs. Zepeda is going to be the co-main event.
Ring Magazine's Mike Coppinger added further explanation to how the event will proceed.
"Berlanga-Sheeraz will be the main event on fight night," Coppinger wrote on X. "At the press conference, weigh-in, etc, Shakur and Zepeda will go last. It’s an event with two legitimate co-main events but only one fight can walk last on the night of."
On a whim, one wouldn't be wrong to believe Stevenson is the one being slighted in this situation. Stevenson (23-0, 11 KOs) is the WBC lightweight champion and is defending his title against Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs), who is undefeated and the No. 1 contender to his title. Berlanga vs. Sheeraz is a WBC title eliminator at super middleweight, meaning there isn't a world title at stake, while a world title will be on the line for Stevenson vs. Zepeda.
On the other hand, Stevenson's recent performances don't give him the best case to be the main event on a card of this magnitude, though, if there is a fighter who could drag him into an entertaining scrap, it'd be Zepeda because of his non-stop pressure and volume.
Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) began his career with 16 first-round knockouts and is coming off the 17th first-round knockout of his career, while Sheeraz (21-0, 17 KOs) had won 15 straight by stoppage before fighting WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames to a draw in his last outing on Feb. 22 in Saudi Arabia.
Combined, 79.5 percent of Berlanga and Sheeraz's wins have come by stoppage or knockout.
Regardless of the order of the fights and the gymnastics being done to have them both feel like the main event, Berlanga vs. Sheeraz and Stevenson vs. Zepeda are two great scraps, and there shouldn't be much to quip about as long as they happen.
