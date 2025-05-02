Devin Haney Ready To Hurt Jose Ramirez At Fatal Fury In Times Square
One can argue no fighter on the Times Square card has more to prove than Devin Haney.
Haney will be looking to get back on track when he faces Jose Ramirez on Friday in New York. After being out of the ring for over one year and moving up four pounds, Haney is more than ready to make a statement against Ramirez.
"I'm going to shine," Haney said on Thursday after the ceremonial weigh-in. "This is going to be the best performance y'all have ever seen from me. This is the best I've ever felt. He's going to get hurt."
Haney (31-0, 15 KOs), a former undisputed lightweight and WBC junior welterweight champion, is coming off the no-contest vs. Ryan Garcia on April 20, 2024. Haney was knocked down three times and originally lost the bout by decision, but multiple failed drug tests for ostarine by Garcia led to the result being overturned and him being suspended for one year by the New York State Athletic Commission.
Haney is a pound-for-pound type of talent when he's firing on all cylinders and the superior boxer against nearly everyone he steps into the ring with. That'll be the case again when he faces Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs), but the former unified junior welterweight is more than capable of making Haney uncomfortable, putting pressure on him and even pulling off the upset.
Whether Haney is in the right place mentally and improved from the mistakes that got him caught will be key factors against Ramirez. And if Haney is indeed back to being the fighter who became a two-division champion, it'll go a long way toward helping him move forward once again with his career.
Haney's chance at revenge will depend on whether he defeats Ramirez. He'll also need Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) to win against Rolando "Rolly" Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) in the main event on Friday at Times Square.
While the rematch against Garcia later in 2025 is at the forefront of everyone's mind, Haney knows he must handle business against Ramirez, who is more than capable of upsetting Haney's plans.
"It all starts with Jose," Haney said. "Once I get past Jose, I'm going to get to (Garcia).
