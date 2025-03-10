Rolly Romero Backs Gervonta Davis To Beat Lamont Roach In Rematch
Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach clashed on March 1 with the WBA lightweight title fight ending in a majority draw. Davis retained his title in a controversial showdown.
'Tank' took a deliberate knee in the ninth round, which he later attributed to having grease in his hair. The incident, though, was not counted as a knockdown, causing major debate in the boxing world.
There has been talks of a rematch between Davis and Roach. Rolly Romero, who previously fought 'Tank', has now shared his take on a potential rematch.
Romero thinks Davis can make the necessary adjustments to get the job done in the rematch. Speaking to The Ring, he said:
I’d take Tank, because I think Tank will make the necessary adjustments. Lamont Roach took every person in the boxing world by surprise that day. I think he even took himself by surprise. Well, I’m not gonna say that because he went in there very confident, very composed. He fought like a real professional. And it was a very close fight. That doesn’t take anything away from Tank, though. Tank is a three-division world champion, one of the greatest fighters of our generation. Lamont Roach had a really good day against him. I feel like that rematch needs to happen because there are some controversies behind it.
Speaking about the controversial knee, Romero said:
The random knee – none of the punches hit him. And it wasn’t like an aggressive round up until that moment. So, it was just like out of nowhere, you know? So, there’s a lot of controversy. They didn’t count the knee [as a knockdown], but if they woulda counted it, Gervonta woulda lost. But like I said, Lamont Roach was very patient and took his time that fight and fought like a real professional.
Rolly Romero knows all about Gervonta Davis' prowess inside the ring. He suffered a sixth round TKO loss in their 2022 showdown. Romero is set to take on Ryan Garcia next on May 2.
