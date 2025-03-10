WBC President Shares His Thoughts On TKO Boxing Promotion
TKO Group is looking to make a splash in the world of boxing. The parent company of UFC and WWE are now looking to take over the sport and have partnered with Riyadh Season's Turki Alalshikh.
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has now shared his take on the matter. He is not worried about the new promotion taking over boxing but excited for the opportunities it presents.
Sulaiman reckons anything positive that happens to the sport is good. Speaking with ESPN, he said:
I have absolutely no concern or no negative views whatsoever [of TKO boxing]. I think anything that comes into boxing is sensational. ... [Regarding a campaign], I know a lot of people ... started speculating and finding conspiracy theories or whatever, but absolutely not.
He added:
I think the WBC should make its position public, which is [TKO boxing] is a good opportunity because we have always supported any movement, any company, any tournaments that have been put together. ... I truly believe that with the multibillion joint venture that is supposed to be TKO and UFC and WWE and what His Excellency has done in just under two years, it should be a great thing for the sport.
UFC CEO Dana White has already hinted at changing boxing's rules. A champion needs to win the IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO titles to be considered undisputed. White has claimed that TKO Group aims to have a single champion in a weight class. He also claimed that he believes promotions like WBC and WBA won't work with the TKO Group.
The Latest Boxing News
Terence Crawford Roasts Gervonta Davis After Response To Knockdown Diss
Canelo Alvarez Talks Up Terence Crawford Fight And Dismisses Weight Gap As Potential Factor
Shawn Porter Pinpoints What Shakur Stevenson Does Better Than Floyd Mayweather
Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price: Price Outclasses Jonas To Unify Titles