Roy Jones Claims Floyd Mayweather's Career Was Eclipsed By Manny Pacquiao

My @ringmagazine interview with Roy Jones Jr.



RJJ discusses:



—Beef with "low class" Mayweather

—Pacquiao having a better career than Floyd

—#CaneloCrawford/#NormanHaney predictions

—Itauma evolving into a top 5 heavyweight

—Usyk being unbeatable



Watch: https://t.co/XQfXNjm7L5 pic.twitter.com/VLxcr15cTb