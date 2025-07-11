Roy Jones Jr Issues Fighting Words To Floyd Mayweather: ‘Come See Me'
There is definite hear between Floyd Mayweather and Roy Jones Jr right now.
It started when Jones Jr claimed on Andre Ward's podcast that Floyd Mayweatherwould have lost to Sugar Ray Leonard. Mayweather, the self-proclaimed best ever, didn't take those words kindly, so he trolled Jones Jr with an Instagram story where 'Money' could be seen watching a compilation of Jones Jr's losses.
Roy Jones Jr has now made his feelings clear on the growing beef. He says Mayweather can speak to him in person or even settle things in the ring. He told Radio Rahim:
You wanna fight? Come on. I ain't tripping. You wanna troll me, come see me. That's who I am. I don't do talking well.
When asked whether he has heard anything from Mayweather's camp, he said, 'I ain't heard anything yet. They know where I am at and they know where to find me.' Rahim pushed Jones Jr and asked whether an exhibition fight is a possibility. He answered:
It ain't gonna be no exhibition. I want it real. Ain't no sense being an exhibition. What are we playing for? We both fight for real. Exhibitions are for people playing. We ain't playing.
Roy Jones Jr gave his final take on the topic, saying, 'I don't bother nobody. I am authorized. I can have my own opinion. You gotta problem with my opinion, anything you say, I will be willing to fight about. That's why I don't fuss much, because if I say it, I mean it. you want to do something about it, come on.'
Inside the ring, outside the ring, I don't care. However, wherever you wanna do it. I am built for this.
Floyd Mayweather is now 48, retiring from professional boxing back in 2017. However, 'Money' has fought in exhibition fights since against Logan Paul, Deji, Tensin Nashukawa, and more. Roy Jones Jr, though, doesn't appear to be in the mood for exhibition.
Jones Jr took on Mike Tyson in an exhibition in 2020. The 56-year-old seems ready to return to the professional setting to settle his differences with Mayweather.
The Latest Boxing News
Boxing Tonight: Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 Odds, Prediction & How To Watch
Joe Rogan Reveals Shocking Sum Oleksandr Usyk And Daniel Dubois Will Earn For Rematch
Osleys Iglesias vs Vladimir Shishkin IBF Mandatory Fight Official For September 4th
Ex-UFC Champion Makes Unpopular Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Prediction