Ryan Garcia Calls Out Jake Paul For Fight: "There's Only So Many 40-Year-Old Dudes Out There"
Ryan Garcia has called out Jake Paul to fight him.
Garcia made the comments while discussing Jake Paul in a new interview for USA Today Sports. Garcia told the outlet that Paul will run out of 40-year-old "dudes" and he's going to have to face him sooner or later.
“I mean, he’s going to run out of opponents. There's only so many 40-year-old dudes out there in the world that have a name.- Ryan Garcia
Garcia went on add that when Paul is ready for a real fight to come speak to him, and implied that Paul is scared to face him.
“So he's going to have to come through me sooner or later. I know he doesn't want to though because I'm going to be firing on him. He knows I got those punches on me. So I think that once he's done fighting these old men and he is ready for a real fight, he could come see me. If he could fight Tank Davis, he could fight me. Davis is smaller than me. I'm the one that taught (Paul) boxing, so he has to see me.”
Ryan Garcia also discussed whether or not Jake Paul can be considered a real boxer.
“He's a wild card. I mean, I don't know if he's a boxer. At the end of the day, he's never fought in a ranked match at his weight class ... I don't know what his weight class is, so can't really say that he's legitimate.
Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) is set to face off against Rolly Romero this weekend on May 2nd. He headlines a historic card that will see the first boxing event take place in Times Square, New York. Canelo Alvarez has given his take on the fight, predicting a KO win for Garcia. Also featured on the card is Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez and Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr.
Paul (11-1, 7 KOs), meanwhile, announced earlier this month that his next opponent will be Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Fans immediately roasted Paul for fighting another opponent who is significantly older than him again and also well past his prime. Chavez Jr is 39 years old and has been alrgely inactive for years.
