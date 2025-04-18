Boxing

Ryan Garcia Doubts Jaron 'Boots' Ennis Could Handle His Power In Potential Bout

Ryan Garcia is confident he could crack Jaron "Boots" Ennis' chin in a potential fight between them.

Grant Young

Ryan Garcia during an April 20, 2023 press conference.
Jaron "Boots" Ennis produced an impressive stoppage victory over former WBA welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis, which unified the IBF and WBA welterweight belts and asserted Ennis as one of the best fighters in the 147-pound weight division.

Ryan Garcia, who is unquestionably one of the biggest stars in the sport of boxing, is fighting a welterweight bout against Rolly Romero on May 2. While most would hope that Garcia will rematch Devin Haney if both win on May 2, it sounds like Garcia also has his eyes on Boots Ennis.

Garcia spoke with the media on April 17. And at one point, he alluded to a potential showdown against Ennis ending in a ferocious finish.

"100%, yeah," Garcia said when asked if he'd be open to a fight against Ennis. When asked how he thought Ennis looked on Saturday, he said, "He looked good, man. I think Stanionis is the perfect fighter to look good for. Obviously, he's there to get hit a lot, not a look of defense. But Boots did what he had to do... and I look forward to a great competition in the future."

When asked about whether Ennis could take the punches Stanionis hit him with if it was Garcia throwing them, Garcia said, "Well, I'm much more snappier... I'm way more ferocious than that guy. It could be a lot for [Ennis]."

Given Garcia's power translates to the welterweight division during his May 2 bout against Romero, a showdown against Ennis down the line would be must-see TV.

Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Boxing, Women's Basketball, and the New York Mets for On SI.