Ryan Garcia Reacts To Teofimo Lopez Slapping Arnold Barboza Jr
Teofimo Lopez slapped Arnold Barboza during their face off at the LA press conference on March 10. Ryan Garcia is headlining the same card where he'll take on Rolly Romero.
Lopez's slap on Arnold Barboza made waves on social media, with Ryan Garcia taking exception to the incident.
Garcia, who is set to return to action following his suspension, doesn't think Lopez should have done that and revealed what he'd have done if Lopez had done it to him.
Garcia said during the press conference:
I guess Teo is mad because he took off his hat because he loves his hat that much. I don’t think you should do that s—t, but it happened, and I don’t know what they’re going to do about it.
When asked how he'd have reacted if Lopez slapped him, Garcia said:
I would have tried to kill him.
The card on May 2 takes place in Times Square in New York, United States. It's a blockbuster event with Devin Haney also fighting Jose Ramirez.
Ryan Garcia, meanwhile, last fought in April 2024. He knocked down Haney three times before earning a unanimous decision. The result, however, was later overturned as Garcia tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine.
He was fined and suspended for a year, which will be up next month. Garcia is now set to return to the ring and has a tough opponent in hand against Romero. Considering both fighters' knockout prowess, the fight promises to be a good one.
The Latest Boxing News
Rolly Romero Backs Gervonta Davis To Beat Lamont Roach In Rematch
Teofimo Lopez Slaps Arnold Barboza During Fiery Face Off [Video]
Hasim Rahman Makes Bold Prediction On Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford