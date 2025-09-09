Ryan Garcia Pays Tribute To Giorgio Armani Who Dressed Him For Devin Haney Fight
Giorgio Armani, the Italian maestro who defined elegance for five decades, was laid to rest today. Tributes poured in from across the world with the announcement of his death. Among them was former WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia (24-2).
“RIP Giorgio Armani, thank you for helping with the design for my fight against Devin Haney, truly a remarkable designer and person,” said the Victorville Bomber in a post on social media.
Garcia partnered with Emporio Armani for his robe and boxing trunks, which he wore into the ring in his 2024 fight with Devon Haney. Lifestyle writer Layla Ilchi wrote at the time for Yahoo!:
“Garcia’s custom Emporio Armani look is in a pale blue and white color palette and includes boxer shorts emblazoned with the boxer’s moniker, “King Ryan,” and a matching robe that reads “Heart of Fire” on the back. The look is finished with a custom-made gold crown by designer The Ice Champ, who utilized more than 15,000 diamonds and roughly 30 blue topaz stones to embellish the headpiece. The crown’s interior is designed with a plush blue velvet lining inscribed with Garcia’s name.”
The outfit was Garcia’s choice for the biggest fight of his career after previous partnerships with Amiri, Dior, and Dolce & Gabbana. Unlike other partners who distanced themselves from Mr. Garcia in the aftermath of that fight, Emporio Armani never deleted the Instagram post.
“[He wore an] EA7 robe along with matching trunks for the WBC Super Lightweight Championship against Devin Haney, which he won on Saturday, 20th April in NYC.”
Garcia won the fight handily, knocking Haney (32-0) down three times, only to have the result ruled a no-contest after a steroid test came back positive.
Last year, Garcia, who is also a model for several high-end brands, was involved in reality TV and other successful ventures outside the boxing ring.
The Victorville Bomber will likely fight again in the first quarter of 2026.
