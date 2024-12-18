Scuffle Erupts During David Benavidez And David Morrell Workout In Miami On Tuesday 17th December
By Isaac Nyamungu
Both David Benavidez as well as his opponent David Morrell almost came to blows at a press function held to promote their Feb. 1 2025, super middleweight bout.
David Morrell, 11-0 (9 KOs), will be clashing at light heavyweight for just the second time in his professional boxing career. He witnessed a seven-fight knockout strip end in his debut at 175lbs against Radivoje “Hot Rod” Kalajdzic in August at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Morrell’s aggressive approach saw him seeking for a knockout early in the game but left him evidently exhausted in the second half of the match.
“It is my moment,” said Morrell in English at Tuesday’s Miami workout. “I am so excited for February 1,” he added.
Currently, David Benavidez, 29-0 (21 KOs), is training in Miami. In his last match, he debuted at light heavyweight with a unanimous decision victory over former titleholder Oleksandr Gvozdyk. Earlier on, Benavidez sealed his place as one of boxing’s elite with masterclass triumphs over former champions Caleb Plant alongside Demetrius Andrade at super middleweight. Both contests were pay-per-view headliners.
“I don’t care about his trash talk. I’m ready for February 1. I’m super focused on one objective. That’s inflicting damage on David Morrell. I’m coming for the knockout. This is all more fuel to the flame to go in there and do what I have to do. Now I’m gonna put a beating on him,” said Benavidez while debating on their strained relationship
“This guy is trying to act hard. It is what it is. On February 1, none of this matters. I’m gonna break his mouth. I got the experience, the belt, and everything I need. It’s good he’s got the Cubans with him today because they will all leave him when he gets knocked out,” he said during their workout.
“He better do what he says he’s gonna do. We’re gonna see on February 1. I’m glad he’s talking about this being an easy fight,” he asserted.
“He didn’t respect me at our first press conference, so I’m giving it back to him. This is my time. I don’t need to show him any respect. He looks like RoboCop in there. He’s got no head movement or anything. This is really an easy fight for me. I’m going to show him the Cuban boxing skills,” responded Morrell.
Besides, Miami is of great significance for Morrell, since he relocated to city from Cuba and considers the city a second home.
“I am going to have Cuba on my mind,” said Morrell said through a translator. He opted to speak in Spanish as a way to portray the impact of his family and how they motivate him for bout night.
Whoever emerges victorious between the two will become a mandatory challenger for the winner of the Feb. 22 rematch for the undisputed light heavyweight championship between champion Artur Beterbiev alongside Dmitry Bivol.