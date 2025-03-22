Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker: Odds and Prediction
Sebastian Fundora is set to take on Chordale Booker on March 22 with the WBC and WBO super welterweight titles on the line. The fight takes place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Fundora is 21-1-1 with 13 knockout wins so far in his career. Booker has a record of 23-1-0 with 11 career wins by the way of knockout. 27-year-old Fundora is the younger fighter while Booker is 33.
Fundora is coming off an impressive split decision win against Tim Tszyu. Booker beat Brian Damian Chaves via TKO in his previous outing. With the world titles on the line, it's an important fight.
Let's have a look at the betting odds (via Draftkings) and prediction for the contest.
Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker moneyline odds
Moneyline: Sebastian Fundora -1400, Chordale Booker +750.
Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Sebastian Fundora -200, Chordale Booker +1200.
KO: Sebastian Fundora +220, Chordale Booker +2800.
TKO: Sebastian Fundora +105, Chordale Booker +2000.
DQ: Sebastian Fundora +10000, Chordale Booker +10000.
Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker decision odds
Decision: Sebastian Fundora +210, Chordale Booker +2000.
Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker total rounds
Total rounds: 9.5 (Over -110, Under -120)
How to watch Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker
Date: March 22, 2025
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST
TV/ Stream: Amazon Prime Video
Location: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.
Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker prediction
Sebastian Fundora is often seen as a cheat code in the welterweight division due to his height. Standing at 6' 51/2", Fundora is a unique puzzle to solve for any opponent.
He uses his height to full advantage and has an exceptional jab that is hard to get past. Fundora is also smart and picks and chooses his shots rather than engaging in wild trades.
Booker, meanwhile, has a questionable chin. He has been rocked before and often coasts through fights. Against Fundora, that could turn out to be his downfall.
Fundora will use his weapons well before landing the seminal blow late in the contest. We predict an eighth round TKO win for Sebastian Fundora.
Winner: Sebastian Fundora
