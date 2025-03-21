KSI Pulls Out Of Dillon Danis Misfits Boxing Fight, Danis And Other Fighters React
The KSI and Dillon Danis fight set to take place on March 29th in Manchester, England, is now canceled.
Just eight days ahead of their fight, KSI released a one-and-a-half-minute video statement on X detailing why he's had to pull out of the fight. In the video, he explains he's been sick for weeks, has had doctors coming in and out to try and help him, but just hasn't been able to get better.
He said: "Hey everyone, I'm gonna try make this quick. Me versus Danis is just not going to happen March 29th, man. I've tried my hardest but my body has legit just given up. I'm currently in bed taking antibiotics just trying to recover. But I'm struggling, I'm coughing up greenish, yellow s*** all the time. My sinuses are hurting to the point where I need ibuprofen every day.
"The tensions headaches right here that I'm getting are more painful than you can imagine. I'm using Sudafed daily. I've tried sparring and training and my body just feel weak my stamina has fallen off a cliff. I can't even taste right now or smell. Basically, I'm f***ed. I've been ill for almost three weeks and it's just not got better.
"I've had doctors come around to try and decipher what is going on. Honestly, I've never been this ill for this long in my life and I hate it. I feel useless and it's depressing. I feel like I've let so may people down. I haven't been able to post any YouTube videos to help promote the fight because I've just been feeling so s***.
"I'm just sick of being sick, man. And yeah, I'm sorry."
Danis quickly responded to the news with his own post on X, calling KSI a "p****y" and saying "I remember my first cold." Danis then went on a posting spree calling Danis out on various things, which you can see in his feed here.
Afterwards, other fighters on the card responded to the news, most notably former UFC fighter Darren Till who was set to face another former UFC fighter in Darren Stewart. Till posted on Instagram saying, "I’m gutted, I was on my way to do my last track session, I’m full of black eyes. I’ve been deep in the trenches as they say... Obviously I was looking forward to a great night, great fight... This s*** happens."
A new date for the fight has yet to be announced by Misfits Boxing.
