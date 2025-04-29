Sebastian Fundora vs Xander Zayas Purse Bid Cancelled, Likely Opponents Revealed
A potential unified title fight between Sebastian Fundora and Xander Zayas is no longer on the cards.
Boxing Scene's Lance Pugmire is reporting that Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs), who is the unified WBC and WBO junior middleweight champion, is withdrawing from Friday's purse bid to face Zayas (21-0, 13 KOs), who is the WBO mandatory challenger.
As a result, Fundora will be stripped of his WBO title and the purse bid will now take place between the undefeated Zayas and Jorge Garcia Perez (33-4, 26 KOs). Perez is coming off an upset victory over Charles Conwell, beating him by split decision on April 19th.
Fundora will vacate his WBO title and shift his focus to a rematch against Tim Tszyu later this summer. "The Towering Inferno" beat Tszyu (25-2, 18 KOs) by split decision on March 30th, 2024, to win the WBO and vacant WBC titles.
Tszyu is coming off a 4th round stoppage win over Joey Spencer back on April 6th, bouncing back from his first career defeat to Fundora and a third round stoppage loss to IBF junior middleweight champion Bakhram Murtazaliev (23-0, 17 KOs) in consecutive bouts.
With that win against Spencer, the expectation for Tszyu was to next fight former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman (31-1, 1NC, 23 KOs) in Tszyu's home country of Australia.
For Zayas, he is coming off a 9th round stoppage over Slawa Spomer on Feb. 14th. And with this potential matchup going to a purse bid, the 22-year-old will be taking a major step up in competition.
This will be the first shot at a world title for both Zayas and Perez. It will also be a matchup between Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, a storied rivalry that's produced some of boxing's biggest moments and best fights.
Purse bids for that vacant WBO title bout will happen Friday in place of Fundora-Zayas, any promoter that has a license with the WBO can bid on the fight, per Pugmire.
