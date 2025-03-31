Ryan Garcia Reunites With Former Heavyweight Champion's Trainer Ahead Of Rolly Romero Fight
Ryan Garcia is set to return to action on May 2 as he takes on Rolly Romero in Times Square, New York City.
This will mark Garcia's first fight since clashing against Devin Haney in April 2024. Garcia was suspended for a year following the bout after testing positive for banned substance Ostarine.
'KingRy' was looking to reunite with Canelo Alvarez's trainer Eddy Reynoso for the fight, who he previously trained under between 2018 and 2021. However, with Alvarez having an undisputed title fight coming up on May 3, Reynoso couldn't accommodate him.
Instead, Garcia announced he has now reunited with Derrick James, who happens to be Anthony Joshua ex-trainer. Garcia previously trained with James for his fights against Devin Haney and Oscar Duarte. 'KingRy' broke the news on social media over the weekend, writing on X (formerly Twitter):
Major announcement
Working with Derrick James this camp
And it’s been going great 🥊 let’s go
May 2nd fatal fury.
Ryan Garcia will headlining a blockbuster card in Times Square, New York on May 2. Apart from his fight against Romero, Haney vs Jose Ramirez and Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr will also take place during the event.
The buzz around Garcia's return is high. He put on a show during his last fight against Haney, landing three knockdowns on his way to a majority decision win. The fight result, however, was changed to a no-contest following Garcia's positive drug test.
'KingRy' was handed a massive financial fine as well as a year's suspension as a result of that.
The Latest Boxing News
Tim Bradley Offers Knockout Prediction For Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero
Eddie Hearn Gives Surprise Compliment To Jake Paul About Mike Tyson Fight
Artur Beterbiev or David Benavidez: Eddie Hearn Reveals Who Will Decide Dmitry Bivol's Fate
Shakur Stevenson Gives Blunt Prediction On Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch