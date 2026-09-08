Shakilya Ellis Took 2 Years Off After the Olympics. Now She's Back and Ready to Win a World Title [Exclusive]

For years, Rashida 'Shakilya' Ellis has been playing the long game. Now, ahead of her second professional fight, she is ready to take her career to the next level.

Although Ellis is just 1-0 as a pro, she ended her amateur career as one of the greatest women in American history. Ellis left the sport in 2022 as a world champion, three-time national champion, and 2020 Olympian. Becoming a professional world champion was always Ellis' long-term goal, but the opportunities did not align with her vision, causing her to fade into the darkness.

"When I was like 18 years old, I wanted to turn pro right there and then," Ellis told KO on SI. "But at that moment, female boxing wasn't even on main cards like it is now. Those all-women's cards, those never existed. I was even having trouble getting a regular boxing fight. But right now, female boxing is taking over. As you see, we're on main cards now. There's just so many more females to punch in the face, so I love it."

Ellis' near-decade-long amateur career includes fights against Caroline Dubois, Beatriz Ferreira, Mikaela Mayer, Tiara Brown, Caroline Veyre and Amelia Moore. She was favored to win gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before getting upset by Dubois early in the tournament in a close decision.

"Most of these females haven't had to fight someone like me."



2020 Olympian SHAKILYA ELLIS. Pro debut. Unanimous decision. Division on notice. 🥊 #BOXFESTXVI #RedOwlBoxing #daznboxing pic.twitter.com/Zz6lN4GSgm — Red Owl Boxing (@redowlbox) May 4, 2026

'Shakilya' stopped boxing in early 2023 and did not return until the Team Boxing League called her back into action two years later.

"I took a two-year break, which I honestly needed, because I'd been with Team USA for more than a decade. Just traveling back and forth and not realizing what I was missing. When I left Team USA, I actually got a real job to see how the world really works because being on Team USA, we spoiled. We don't have to worry about bills and all that regular life stuff, you know?"

During her hiatus, Ellis worked as an Amazon delivery driver, according to Ring Magazine. She almost stopped training entirely before hopping back on the bike, though admittedly "30 pounds heavier." Ellis revealed that she never once thought about retiring during her layoff and always believed she would be back with a vengeance.

"Boxing's my life. Everything around me involves boxing, even the hobbies. I'm always like, 'Let me just go to the gym.' Even when I'm in the supermarket, I'm throwing punches, shadowboxing everything."

Shakilya Ellis ready for pro career after TBL success

Jul 30, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Rashida Ellis (USA) competes against Caroline Dubois (GBR) in the women's lightweight (57-60kg) preliminaries round of 16 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Kokugikan Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Since returning, Ellis has gone on a tear with TBL, racking up a record of 33-2 in two years with the Philadelphia Smoke. Like many other fighters who competed in the league, Ellis had nothing bad to say about TBL, crediting it for preparing her for her professional debut in October 2025.

"I thank God for the TBL because it got me ready for my professional debut," Ellis said. "Just the feeling, because it's different, you know, with no headgear. I also love that in the TBL, all these females can't dodge you. You gotta fight. You want that team, you're gonna fight, and that's it."

FBU‼️🔥



Rashida “Shakilya” Ellis put in WORK against the New York City Attitude in our Season Opener last weekend…😤🥊#philadelphiasmoke #teamboxingleague #boxing #philly pic.twitter.com/7FmBr1pBAD — philadelphiasmoke (@phillysmoke_) March 27, 2026

Ellis remained with TBL throughout her second pro fight camp to prepare for Karen Chacon on Sept. 11. She wrapped up the 2026 season with a pair of wins over Samantha Ginithan and Julie Gallegos to end her year with a 12-2 record and 11 net points for the Smoke.

While she is not entirely closing the door on TBL, Ellis hopes to use her momentum as a springboard to launch herself into her professional career.

Shakilya Ellis expects improvement with coaching reunion

While Ellis had immense success in TBL, her training regimen since returning to boxing has been haphazard. The 31-year-old confessed that she has only been "training herself" for the majority of the last year, calling her girlfriend Erica her pseudo-coach.

However, Ellis recently relocated to Texas to reunite with her former Olympic coach, Jeffery Mays, who is based in San Antonio.

"My coach, Jeffery Mays, he lives out in San Antonio, where he has a gym. Honestly, that's why I'm out here in Texas, so I could be closer to my Olympic coach. Because before that, I was training myself. Even throughout the TBL last year and like until last month, I was just training myself on the bag, no sparring last year. But now I got a coach and Sept. 11, I'm gonna be way better."

"I already know once I actually get my fights, it's over. I'm dominating the weight division guaranteed 100 percent. Because I know my potential, you know? It's just about who wants to fight me. That's the problem I'm having, is the girls are like, 'No, I'm not fighting her.' Even though I only got one fight."

Shakilya Ellis predicts unique Red Owl Boxing collaboration

Jul 30, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Rashida Ellis (USA) after her match against Caroline Dubois (GBR) in the women's lightweight (57-60kg) preliminaries round of 16 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Kokugikan Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Ellis' fight with Chacon will be her second with the Houston-based Red Owl Boxing, which signed her to a multi-fight deal before her debut. Ellis firmly believes that the promotion's current direction will help advance her career.

When many fans think of the growth in women's boxing in the last five years, one of the first promotions to come to mind is Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions. Yet Ellis believes that Red Owl Boxing is making just as much noise and warrants the same attention.

"There's a lot of exposure and the promotion is actually doing really good and we got amazing fighters. We got a lot of females right now, which is good, you know? You always need the females. Honestly, the females are better than the guys. We making noise out here. Eventually, MVP is gonna want to set something up, like, let's do Red Owl vs. MVP. That'll be a good card."

Ellis is facing a 3-0 fighter with very little amateur experience in her second pro fight against Chacon. She expects the competition to intensify soon while on a fast track to the women's featherweight title.

"It's like I'm in a rush because I'm not tryna fight no bums, honestly. As you saw in my first professional fight, I fought someone that had like 47 fights, and I'm only trying to elevate. I don't want to fight no bums. I have way too much experience and ain't got time for that."