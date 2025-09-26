Boxing

Shakur Stevenson Has Honest Take On Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis FIght: "I Understand"

Shakur Stevenson gives a perfect breakdown on Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis.

Apratim Banerjee

Shakur Stevenson has given his honest breakdown on Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis. Paul vs Davis goes down as a Netflix exhibition on November 14 with a winner to be declared for the fight.

Davis last fought in March and had a majority draw against Lamont Roach. For the longest time, the Roach rematch looked like the next fight for 'Tank'. However, he snubbed that option, choosing Paul as his next opponent.

The decision turned heads, especially due to the size difference between the two fighters. Paul is 8" taller and 60 pounds heavier than Davis. His last fight was against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr was at cruiserweight, and 'The Problem Child' got ranked in the division by the WBA following a unanimous decision win.

Shakur Stevenson speaks on Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis

Stevenson, like many fans, is skeptical of Davis' decision to not have a rematch against Roach. He said on the Ring Champs with AK & Barak channel, "It just depends, like as a fighter just because I had a draw with somebody, for me, I may run it back but in a business aspect if you run it back and you lose to Lamont and then the Jake Paul fight is presented you may not make as much money or the fight may not be as lucrative as it was before you lost."

"As a business, I understand. I ain't going to hate on the decision, but as a man, your pride will get in the way."

Stevenson added that Davis doubts if he can beat Roach in a rematch and is also looking to retire. Hence, 'Tank' Davis is focusing on making as much money as possible before walking away from the sport.

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Stevenson has long been touted as a potential next opponent for Davis. The fight, however, has never materialized. They both are title holders at 135 lbs with 'Tank' being the WBA champion and Stevenson the WBC. Stylistically, it's an intriguing fight and could become one of the biggest in modern day boxing.

While Stevenson has always been keen for it, Davis seems to be on a different path, as him fighting Paul suggests.

