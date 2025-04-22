Shakur Stevenson Reveals 'Holes' In Gervonta Davis' Game
The boxing world is still awaiting an official announcement for the rematch between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. after these two fought to a majority draw on March 1.
All indications are that this fight will take place on June 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Regardless of when this rematch arrives, one fighter who will surely be tuned in is Shakur Stevenson, the reigning WBA lightweight champion who has been linked to fight rumors with Tank and Roach in the past.
Since the possibility of Shakur fighting the winner of this Davis vs. Roach rematch seems like a real possibility, his opinion on how the fight will go down — along with how he matches up against each guy — holds a lot of weight.
Stevenson did an April 22 interview with YSM Sports Media. And at one point, he opened up about how a fight between him and Davis would play out.
"I'm the type of fighter that I'll adjust to whoever's in front of me," Stevenson said. "If Tank is in front of me, I'm going to adjust and do what I gotta do to make sure I come out victorious."
In analyzing the first fight between Tank and Roach, Stevenson said, "I've been in the ring with Lamont, so I knew Lamont was a really good fighter. So I kind of knew how the fight was going to go... and it did exactly what I thought. It was the same Tank to me. He was fast, strong, O.K. defense. I ain't see nothing different... I see holes all the time with him. But I didn't see any different holes, is what I mean."
It would be fascinating to see Shakur try to expose these "holes" against Tank.
