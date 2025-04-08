Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda Ordered By WBC
Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda has moved one step closer to becoming a reality.
The Ring's Mike Coppinger reported on Monday that the WBC has officially ordered Stevenson vs. Zepeda for the WBC lightweight title. Stevenson (23-0, 11 KOs) holds the WBC lightweight title, while Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs) is the interim WBC lightweight champion.
Coppinger added that if Stevenson and Zepeda's camps can't reach a deal, it'll go to a purse bid on May 6. Should negotiations reach that point, the percentage each fighter will get of the purse bid remains up in the air.
Coppinger reported that Steveson's representation requested a 70-30 split of the winning bid, while Zepeda's camp wants the split brought down to 55-45.
The champion is normally entitled to 75 percent of the purse bid, while the challenger gets 25 percent for the WBC title.
Stevenson and Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya, who represents Zepeda, got into it over the weekend on X. De La Hoya claimed that Stevenson had withdrawn from a potential bout against Zepeda, while Stevenson assured his focus is on Zepeda, regardless of if they reach a deal before May 6 or if they reach a purse bid.
Stevenson is coming off a ninth-round stoppage of late-replacement Josh Padley on Feb. 22. Zepeda has won back-to-back hard-earned decisions over Tevin Farmer, with the most recent win coming on March 29.
MORE: Edgar Berlanga Reveals How His Beef Started With Gervonta Davis
Stevenson vs. Zepeda is one of the more intriguing bouts that can be made in boxing. Stevenson's defensive prowess and ability to counter-punch against Zepeda's relentless pressure and volume will give both fighters a chance to answer questions that still surround them heading into a potential bout.
And if either man can win convincingly, it'd go a long way toward helping their case as the top lightweight in the world.
