Anthony Joshua Negotiating Two-Fight Deal, Eddie Hearn Reveals Possible Opponents
Anthony Joshua is set for a return later in 2025, according to his promoter, Matchroom Boxing CEO Eddie Hearn.
Hearn spoke to BoxingScene's Tom Ivers about the former unified heavyweight champion being in discussions with Turki Alalshikh on a potential deal for his next two fights. Joshua's return won't come until later in 2025, as he's recovering from elbow surgery that Hearn said will sideline him for at least six weeks.
"We are actually discussing a two-fight deal with Riyadh Season,” Hearn told Ivers. “We've been doing that. His Excellency [Turki Alalshikh] said that on the night of Canelo [vs. William Scull,] when we had our meeting, and that's the plan. We want to box sometime this year. October, November, [or] December.”
Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) last fought on Sept. 21 when he was knocked out by IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium.
Hearn said they'll wait to see what happens when Oleksandr Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) and Dubois rematch for the undisputed heavyweight title on July 19 at Wembley Stadium. Along with eyeing the winner of Usyk vs Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs), Hearn also named Tyson Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) as a potential opponent should he choose to come out of retirement, though, the former heavyweight champion rebuffed rumors of a potential return earlier this month.
Hearn also said Dillian Whyte and Jared Anderson could be possible opponents for Joshua's return bout, though, there's nothing set in stone.
Joshua and Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs) fought in 2015 when they were prospects on the rise in the UK. Joshua dropped and stopped Whyte in the 6th round. They were scheduled to fight again on Aug. 12, 2023, but a failed drug test by Whyte forced him to be withdrawn from the bout.
Joshua instead faced Robert Helenius and knocked him out in the 7th round.
