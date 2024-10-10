Subriel Matias Faces Roberto Ramirez In Puerto Rico On November 9
By Isaac Nyamungu
Matias, who previously was a junior welterweight champion Subriel Matías (20-2, 20 knockouts) returns to the bout on November 9, 2024 at the Rubén Rodríguez Coliseum in Bayamón, Puerto Rico in a 10 round stint in the junior welterweight category against world contestant Roberto Ramírez (26-3-1, 19 KOs), from México.
Matias, who is a former IBF super lightweight champion, will eye to leap back from his second career loss when he fights Roberto Ramirez atop a November 9th Puerto Rico vs Mexico PPV in Bayamon, PR.
The much expected return of Matías, presently rated at No. 6 by The Ring at 140 pounds, features a stellar episode hosted by Fresh Productions, where all undercard boxers will face top Mexican challengers. Taínos vs. Aztecas will be distributed live by ppv.com/iN Demand, beginning at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico on both cable and satellite pay per view.
Matias, formerly among the most feared men in boxing, found himself outsmarted by Liam Paro last June in his second title defense. That unanimous decision loss reportedly marked the end of his relationship with Matchroom Boxing and his original trainer; he’ll compete under the coaching of Nelson Adams Jr ahead of what Fresh Productions’ Juan Orengo hopes will be a March title shot.
“We are excited to have the access to PPV.COM a platform that shares our commitment to excellence and innovation in event streaming. This agreement not only expands our reach globally, but also ensures that our events reach more fans, with the best technology available to maximize the viewer’s experience is unforgettable. Our goal has always been to offer the best in entertainment, and this collaboration reinforces that mission,” said Juan Orengo Guerrido, President of Fresh Productions during a press briefing.
However, Matias is still number five with the IBF and could find himself back in the title picture after Paro’s fight with mandatory challenger Richardson Hitchins.
Elsewhere, Ramirez (26-3-1, 19 KO) has one of those chronicles where the only names you’ll identify have an L next to them. He plunged a 2013 split decision to 3-0 Carlos Ocampo, fell to 12-0-2 Abel Ramos three years later, then underwent a knockout loss to William Zepeda in 2020. He’s the kind of an individual Matias should claw.