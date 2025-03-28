Mikaela Mayer Ready To Hurt Sandy Ryan '10 Times More' In Rematch
Mikaela Mayer's second fight at welterweight proved to be the charm, as she won the WBO title with a tightly-contested majority decision victory over Sandy Ryan on Sept. 27.
Now, with Mayer feeling more acclimated to the welterweight division, she believes she's ready to do more damage in the rematch against Ryan on Saturday at the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.
“I’m sure she feels that [she will stop me]," Mayer said at the final press conference on Thursday. "I’m sure she felt that way in the last fight when she was saying that I’m not truly a welterweight. But I still sent her to the hospital with a concussion. If I did that then when I was new to welterweight, then I’m going to hurt her 10 times more this time around.”
Mayer (20-2, 5 KOs) and Ryan delivered one of the better fights of 2024 in their first meeting. The difference in punches landed was three or fewer in 7 of the 10 rounds between the two, and they were separated by less than five punches in total punches and power punches landed. Mayer landed 186 of 636 punches, including 132 of 319 power shots, while Ryan landed 185 of 567 punches, including 128 of 343 power shots, per CompuBox.
Had Benoit Roussel scored one more round in Ryan's favor, the fight would have ended in a majority draw. Rousel had it 96-94 and Waleska Roldan scored the bout 97-93 for Mayer, while Bob Williams had it a draw at 95-95.
For Ryan (7-2-1, 3 KOs), she's ready to take back what she lost just over six months ago.
“I’m not taking anything away from Mikaela," Ryan said. "She’s got the belt. I appreciate her accepting the rematch and making this fight. It’s what the fans wanted because it was a great first fight. But I’ll be taking that belt back.”
Mayer, who is a former unified junior lightweight champion, has settled in at welterweight after two fights in the division. Entering her third fight at welterweight, Mayer says this is the best she's felt throughout her career heading into the rematch against Ryan.
MORE: How To Watch Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan 2: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
“I really feel great," Mayer said. "I feel better than ever. Many people feel that at this stage of your career, it’s hard to make that much of a jump and develop or change much. But I really do feel that I’m better than ever. I’m stronger and healthy at welterweight. I’m not really cutting weight. All my little tweaks and injuries went away. And I’ve been able to put on muscle.”
The main card for Mayer vs. Ryan begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Plus and ESPN Deportes. The undercard features Brian Norman Jr. making the first defense of his WBO welterweight title against Derrieck Cuevas, rising featherweight contender Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Enrique Vivas and Emiliano Fernando Vargas returning to the ring to face Giovannie Gonzalez.
