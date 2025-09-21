Terence Crawford Leads Nebraska Football Team Out Of Tunnel Against Michigan
One week after his historic victory over Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford's victory tour took him back home to Nebraska.
Crawford received the honor of leading the Nebraska football team out of the tunnel for the Cornhuskers' massive Week 4 game against No. 23 Michigan. He was the first man representing the Big Red to emerge from the gate before following quarterback Dylan Raiola as the team ran onto the field at Memorial Stadium.
Despite competing in the biggest fight of his life just one week ago, there was no doubt where 'Bud' would be on Saturday. Nebraska entered the matchup with a 3-0 record, making the Michigan game one of the most anticipated matchups in recent program history.
Any fan unaware of Crawford's lifelong Nebraska fandom became familiar with that side of him in the Alvarez fight. The 37-year-old donned a Cornhuskers-branded mouthpiece for the bout, while a few of his team members escorted him into the ring while clearly representing the Big Red.
As much as Crawford represents Nebraska, the Cornhuskers embrace him as one of their own. Despite not attending the school, the university presented him with its inaugural 'Spirit of the Maverick' award earlier in the year.
Nebraska defines the award as given to one who "exemplifies strength, resilience, curiosity, independent thinking and entrepreneurialism." It is given to people who are "not formally part of the UNO family," but who are "recognized as Mavericks for their excellence, engagement, inclusion, discovery and integrity."
Terence Crawford watches Nebraska fall to Michigan
Unfortunately for Nebraska, the champion's presence did not push it to a victory. The Cornhuskers came up short in a back-and-forth battle, suffering their first loss of the season in a 30-27 defeat.
Nebraska fought valiantly all game, scoring all its points with massive efforts in the second and fourth quarters. Raiola connected with wideout Jacory Barney on a Hail Mary at the end of the first half to tie the game at 17, but Michigan would regain a lead in the second half that it would not relinquish.
MORE: Canelo Alvarez New WBC Ranking Sparks Terence Crawford Rematch Questions
Michigan relied on the hot hand of running back Justice Haynes and its elite pass-rush to secure the victory. Haynes dominated the Huskers' defense with 147 rushing yards, including a 75-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
The Wolverines' defense lived in the backfield, racking up seven sacks on the afternoon. They also bottled up Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson, giving him just 3.4 yards per carry.
Raiola had another dynamic performance in the loss, whenever he had time to throw. The sophomore ended the game with 308 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
