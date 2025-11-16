Terence Crawford’s Coach Raises Eyebrows With Bold Floyd Mayweather Fight Claim

Terence Crawford vs Floyd Mayweather has emerged as a dream fight for many boxing fans and supporters. Crawford, 42-0-0 (31 KOs), put himself in a different league with his recent win against Canelo Alvarez, which saw him become the first male boxer to become a three-division undisputed champion.

He is now tied with Mayweather as a five-division world champion. In the eyes of many, 'Money' Mayweather is the greatest of all time. He retired 50-0-0 with 27 KOs. In boxing history, nobody matched Mayweather's ability to put fans into seats.

Both Crawford and Mayweather have beaten some remarkable fighters in their careers. They are both defensively sound and possess cat-like instincts to hurt opponents. Hence, fans have been speculating how that fight would have gone. And Crawford's coach has now made a huge claim on the matter.

Terence Crawford's coach on Floyd Mayweather fight

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Crawford's coach BoMac McIntyre claimed that 'Bud' would have knocked Mayweather out. He told talkSPORT:

"He'd stop him probably."

Mayweather has barely been hurt in his career, let alone been knocked out. Hence, if Crawford knocked Mayweather out in a hypothetical fight, it would be an earth-shattering outcome.

BoMac has high confidence in Crawford, and also backs 'Bud' against the legendary Sugar Ray Leonard, saying:

"Bud would definitely win. Sugar's resume is undeniably stacked, but many believe Crawford's killer instinct would ultimately seal the deal."

One might argue Ray Leonard's size advantage would be too much for Crawford. After the Canelo win, though, it's hard to bet against Crawford even if he is up against a so-called bigger opponent.

What is next for Terence Crawford?

Terence Crawford on September 9, 2025. | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Crawford has now put himself in a position where he can pick and choose his next opponent. He is the current super middleweight champion, and a Canelo rematch remains a possibility.

Rumors are swirling about a possible middleweight move, with Janibek Alimkhanuly's name coming up on several occasions. Winning a middleweight title would see 'Bud' join Oscar De La Hoya and Manny Pacquiao in the six-division world champion club. Becoming a four-division undisputed champion would mean another extraordinary achievement for him.

Options are aplenty for the 38-year-old, who, considering his age, doesn't have a lot of time left as a professional. Therefore, it could only be big fights from now on in Crawford's career.

