Terence Crawford Gets Honest On Who Won Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Fight
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach became the focal point of the boxing world after their March showdown. 'Tank' Davis won a majority decision in a contest where he took a deliberate knee. However, much to everyone's surprise, the action wasn't counted as a knockdown.
Fans and experts have debated ever since whether the call was right. Some also speculate whether the call going differently could have swayed the outcome of the contest.
Terence Crawford has now gotten brutally honest on the matter. Speaking to Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Crawford claimed that he was just as surprised as anyone else. 'Bud' further added that he believes Roach won the fight regardless of the knockdown controversy. He said:
I was just as confused as you (Sharpe) and I said 'Huh?' I was just like, 'Oh, that's crazy!' And Steve Willis is a great referee. He started counting and stopped. They said, 'Hey, you better stop counting.'
When further asked if Gervonta Davis won the fight against Lamont Roach, Crawford said:
I don't think he won without the knockdown. I thought it was a close fight. I would have given the edge to Roach. He fought a great fight, Gervonta fought a great fight as well. But I think he was overconfident. I don't think he took Roach seriously.
Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach are expected to have a rematch next with both camps seemingly interested in running it back. A date for the fight is yet to be officially announced.
