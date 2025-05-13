Terence Crawford's Next Fight: Who Is ‘Bud’ Fighting Next?
Terence Crawford last fought in August 2024 against Israil Madrimov, earning an unanimous decision to become the interim WBO super welterweight champion.
Crawford is widely recognized as one of the best boxers in the world, and with a blend of tremendous defense and elusive attacks, the Omaha native is a true master of the art. He boasts an exceptional professional record of 41-0-0 with 31 knockout wins.
Crawford is a four-weight world champion and has held the undisputed titles at 140 and 147 lbs. He holds wins against the likes of Errol Spence Jr, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Kell Brook, Jose Benavidez Jr, and more.
Very few fighters in the world, if any, can match Crawford skill-for-skill and he is must watch TV whenever in action. So, who is Terence Crawford's next fight?
Terence Crawford Next Fight
Terence Crawford's next fight is on September 13 against fellow modern day great Canelo Alvarez. It's a fight boxing fans around the globe have wanting to see for a long time, and their wish has been granted as Turki Alalshikh made the contest official after Alvarez's win on May 3.
While the location of the fight was originally set to be Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, Turki Alalshikh announced several changes on May 13th, including that the fight's location was now to be announced.
Terence Crawford's last fight against Israil Madrimov was at 154 lbs, meaning he'll jump up two weight divisions to take on Canelo Alvarez. While it's a big step up in weight, 'Bud' thrives in confidence and has the ability to overcome any deficit.
Terence Crawford Next Fight Details:
Opponent: Canelo Alvarez
Date: September 13, 2025
Location: To Be Announced (TBA)
How To Watch: PPV
