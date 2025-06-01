Terence Crawford Passionately Jumps In Defense Of Shakur Stevenson Criticism
Terence Crawford has always backed Shakur Stevenson to achieve great things. Crawford has campaigned for a Stevenson vs Gervonta Davis fight on multiple occasions. Stevenson, meanwhile, believes Crawford will "cook" Canelo Alvarez. They always have each other's backs.
A technical boxer who's a master of defense, Stevenson is the current WBC lightweight champion and has a record of 23-0-0 with 11 knockout wins.
Stevenson's style, though, has often come under scrutiny, with some opining that the lightweight champion is boring. One fan made such a claim in front of Terence Crawford recently and 'Bud' passionately jumped into Stevenson's defense.
What is boxing? Hit and not get hit. It's a science. Okay, so tell me this, I am a supporter of my little brother. What's easier? Me standing in front of you, going blow for blow, or me hitting you and making sure you can't hit me. What's harder?- Terence Crawford
Crawford continued:
But it's easier for me to sit here and, anybody can do this, sit here and fight. It's not a fighting game.
When a fan claimed Shakur Stevenson runs from his opponents, Crawford added:
It's not running, it's fighting. So, did Ali move? When Ali said float like a butterfly, sting like a bee, what did that mean?
When asked to predict who would win between Shakur Stevenson and Keyshawn Davis, Crawford said both of them are his brothers and he'll stay neutral on the debate.
As for Stevenson, he is scheduled to take on William Zepeda on July 12. While Terence Crawford's mega fight against Canelo Alvarez is set for September 13.
