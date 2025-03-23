Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker Results: Fundora Stops Booker In One-Sided Performance
Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker took place on March 22 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fundora earned a fourth round stoppage win during the one-sided affair.
Heading into the contest, the height difference between the two fighters was the main talking point. Fundora used his height and reach to full advantage.
Fundora's jab was on point and he was willing to trade, which Booker wasn't. After landing a knockdown, Fundora went back to work again, unloading on Booker. The referee eventually stepped in at 2:51 of the fourth round to stop the contest.
Fundora retained his WBC and WBO super welterweight titles courtesy of the impressive win. He is now 22-1-1 with 14 career knockout wins. As for Booker, his record is now 23-2-0.
Fundora reflected on the fight during his interview, saying:
I’ve been working out in the [California] mountains since May. I don’t think he wanted to trade at all.
After defending his unified WBC and WBO super welterweight titles, Sebastian Fundora is aiming higher. He wants to become the undisputed champion, but is willing to take on all comers to do so. He said about his next opponent:
Whoever. We have two belts. We have to defend them, and we’ll unify, too.
Xander Zayas is likely to be the mandatory next for Fundora's WBO title. Zayas is 22 and the Puerto Rican has an undefeated record of 21-0-0 with 13 career knockout wins under his belt. Given Fundora's latest display, he shouldn't be fazed by any opponent.
