William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer 2 Odds And Prediction
Can William Zepeda move one step closer to a title shot against Shakur Stevenson?
First, he'll have to get past Tevin Farmer for a second time on Saturday in Cancun, Mexico.
Their first run-in was a hotly contested bout that saw Farmer knock Zepeda down and give him the toughest fight of his career. Ultimately, Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs) won a razor-thin split decision with all three judges scoring the bout 95-94.
Despite how close the first fight was, the odds are still overwhelmingly in Zepeda's favor heading into the rematch against Farmer (33-7-1, 8 KOs). Let's have a look at the betting odds (via DraftKings) and prediction for the contest.
William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer moneyline odds
Moneyline: William Zepeda -900, Tevin Farmer +550
William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: William Zepeda -115, Tevin Farmer +1800
KO: William Zepeda +275, Tevin Farmer +5000
TKO: William Zepeda +170, Tevin Farmer +3000
DQ: William Zepeda +10000, Tevin Farmer +10000
William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer decision odds
Decision: William Zepeda +140, Tevin Farmer +800
William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer total rounds
Total rounds: 10.5 (Over -150, Under +110)
How to watch William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer
Date: March 29, 2025
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST
TV/Stream: DAZN
Location: Polifórum Benito Juárez, Cancun Mexico
William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer prediction
It's no secret what the best path is for both fighters to win.
Zepeda leans heavily on his volume and his ability to push the pace. In the rounds that he clearly took against Farmer, those were the common themes and he did a great job of working the body.
For Farmer, he needs to keep the fight clean and at a distance. When he was able to do that, he landed the cleaner and more telling shots. He also did a good job of clinching on the inside, which helped slow Zepeda down at times.
Zepeda and Farmer are the perfect contrast in styles, which helped pave the way to a stellar first matchup between the two. Ultimately, Zepeda will find a way to make his adjustments to not get caught as clean this time around and that his pace and volume will allow him to pick up another victory over Farmer, potentially by late stoppage.
Winner: William Zepeda
