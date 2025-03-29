Boxing

William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer 2 Odds And Prediction

William Zepeda looks to make the first defense of his WBC interim title in a rematch against Tevin Farmer.

Nathaniel Marrero

William Zepeda (left) and Tevin Farmer (right).
William Zepeda (left) and Tevin Farmer (right). / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Can William Zepeda move one step closer to a title shot against Shakur Stevenson?

First, he'll have to get past Tevin Farmer for a second time on Saturday in Cancun, Mexico.

Their first run-in was a hotly contested bout that saw Farmer knock Zepeda down and give him the toughest fight of his career. Ultimately, Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs) won a razor-thin split decision with all three judges scoring the bout 95-94.

Despite how close the first fight was, the odds are still overwhelmingly in Zepeda's favor heading into the rematch against Farmer (33-7-1, 8 KOs). Let's have a look at the betting odds (via DraftKings) and prediction for the contest.

William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer moneyline odds

Moneyline: William Zepeda -900, Tevin Farmer +550

William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer knockout odds

KO/TKO/DQ: William Zepeda -115, Tevin Farmer +1800

KO: William Zepeda +275, Tevin Farmer +5000

TKO: William Zepeda +170, Tevin Farmer +3000

DQ: William Zepeda +10000, Tevin Farmer +10000

William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer decision odds

Decision: William Zepeda +140, Tevin Farmer +800

William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer total rounds

Total rounds: 10.5 (Over -150, Under +110)

How to watch William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer

Date: March 29, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

TV/Stream: DAZN

Location: Polifórum Benito Juárez, Cancun Mexico

William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer prediction

It's no secret what the best path is for both fighters to win.

Zepeda leans heavily on his volume and his ability to push the pace. In the rounds that he clearly took against Farmer, those were the common themes and he did a great job of working the body.

For Farmer, he needs to keep the fight clean and at a distance. When he was able to do that, he landed the cleaner and more telling shots. He also did a good job of clinching on the inside, which helped slow Zepeda down at times.

Zepeda and Farmer are the perfect contrast in styles, which helped pave the way to a stellar first matchup between the two. Ultimately, Zepeda will find a way to make his adjustments to not get caught as clean this time around and that his pace and volume will allow him to pick up another victory over Farmer, potentially by late stoppage.

Winner: William Zepeda

