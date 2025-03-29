Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan 2 Fight Prediction & Odds
Just six months after Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan delivered one of the best fights in 2024, they're set to do battle again for the WBO welterweight title.
Mayer found herself on the right end of a close decision, winning by majority decision to take the WBO welterweight title from Ryan at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 27. Waleska Roldan scored the bout 97-93 and Benoit Roussel had it 96-94 in favor of Mayer, while Bob Williams had it a draw at 95-95.
The stats backed how close the bout was, as Mayer and Ryan were only separated by more than three punches landed in three of the 10 rounds. Mayer landed 186 of 636 punches, including 132 of 319 power shots, while Ryan landed 185 of 567 punches, including 128 of 343 power shots, per CompuBox.
The first bout lived up to the bad blood that had built up to them stepping into the ring, and the betting odds heading into the rematch reflect how tough the fight is for oddsmakers to predict. Let's have a look at the betting odds (via DraftKings) and prediction for the contest.
Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan moneyline odds
Moneyline: Mikaela Mayer -110, Sandy Ryan -110
Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Mikaela Mayer +1200, Sandy Ryan, +800
KO: Mikaela Mayer +3000, Sandy Ryan +2000
TKO: Mikaela Mayer +1800 Sandy Ryan +1200
DQ: Mikaela Mayer +10000, Sandy Ryan +10000
Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan decision odds
Decision: Mikaela Mayer +115, Sandy Ryan +130
Unanimous decision: Mikaela Mayer +210, Sandy Ryan +230
Split decision: Mikaela Mayer +500, Sandy Ryan +550
Majority decision: Mikaela Mayer +1200, Sandy Ryan +1200
Draw: +1200
Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan total rounds
Total rounds: 8.5 (Over -1110, Under +550)
How to watch Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan
Date: March 29, 2025
Time: 10 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST
TV/ Stream: ESPN, ESPN plus and ESPN Deportes
Location: Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.
Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan prediction
Mayer's ability to box and Ryan's ability to cut off the ring will again be the determining factors in the rematch.
Mayer is the quicker boxer and more skilled of the two. When she was having success, she kept on turning Ryan and walking her into shots, particularly her jab and straight right hand.
Things turned when Mayer opted to stand in front of Ryan. Ryan's advantage in strength and power was telling whenever they exchanged or when she was inside range against Mayer.
With 10 rounds in the book and little to separate the two, the adjustments both fighters make will likely turn the tide in the rematch. I think with Mayer being the superior boxer, she'll lean on that more this time around and earn a clearer decision victory in the rematch.
Winner: Mikaela Mayer
