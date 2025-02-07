Tony Bellew Pinpoints How Joseph Parker Can Beat Daniel Dubois
Joseph Parker is set to take on Daniel Dubois in a heavyweight showdown on February 22. The IBF heavyweight title will be on the line for the fight.
Parker boasts an incredible resume with wins against the likes of Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang, Derek Chisora, and more. He is 35-3-0 with 23 career knockout wins.
Dubois, meanwhile, is 22-2-0 with 21 career knockout wins. He defeated Anthony Joshua in his last fight in September 2024.
Tony Bellew has now previewed the sensational heavyweight showdown set to take place later this month and has laid out the game plan Parker should look to use.
Speaking to Casino Apps, Bellew said:
It’s an exceptional card. With the Dubois and Parker fight, you can obviously make cases for both of them. If I could put a game plan in place, there’s a way to defeat Dubois and you cannot start slow means if you let this boy gain any confidence whatsoever, he’s going to run through you. AJ allowed him to get confidence and it cost him, it really did.- Tony Bellew
He added:
I just think Joe Parker comes out, sticks a hard jab on him, lands a few hard shots early doors, I think he takes over the fight and just wins at a canter. But if he allows Daniel Dubois to gain any kind of confidence and get on top of him, he’s had it. He’s literally had it. He’s a strong boy, Daniel Dubois, but he’s very tunnel visioned. He doesn’t see the peripheral thing around him. He’s tunnel visioned. He’s straight ahead, going for you. And he’s balls in.
Bellew continued:
You have to understand that his (Parker’s) resume is absolutely fantastic. There’s wins and losses around here. He justfights everyone. From AJ, to Dilian Whyte, to Derek Chisora a couple of times, to Deontay Wilder, to Zhilei Zhang, to Andy Ruiz, all these fighters. Mate, he’s fought everyone. He really has. He’s only missing Fury and Oleksandr Usyk off his list.
