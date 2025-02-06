Frank Warren Says Canelo Alvarez vs Jake Paul Would Be A ‘Massive Attraction'
According to widespread reports, Canelo Alvarez vs Jake Paul is close to being a done deal.
Canelo looked set to take on Terence Crawford in a blockbuster showdown on September 13. However, in a recent turn of events, Ring Magazine reported that the fight was off.
Reports suggest Alvarez could potentially take on 'The Problem Child' in May instead, and promoter Frank Warren has now shared his take on the commercial attraction of the contest.
Speaking to The Stomping Ground, Warren said:
That’s a massive attraction. All the indications are that it’s the fight that is going to happen. I saw this morning on The Ring social media site that the Crawford fight’s off. It will be a huge fight, there will be a lot of response to that.- Frank Warren
Canelo Alvarez is arguably one of the greatest boxers of all time. He boasts an exceptional record of 62-2-2 with 39 career knockout wins. On the other hand, Jake Paul is 11-1-0. However, fans remain skeptical of the level of competition he has faced.
Jake Paul has mostly fought former MMA fighters in the boxing ring, with his sole career defeat coming against a real boxer in Tommy Fury. Paul last fought 58-year-old Mike Tyson and earned a decision win.
Hence, Canelo Alvarez would certainly be a massive step up in competition for the social media influencer turned professional boxer. Any official announcement regarding the fight, though, is yet to come.
