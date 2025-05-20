Teddy Atlas Concerned Over Manny Pacquiao's Comeback vs Mario Barrios
Rarely are most boxing fans and figures on the same page when it comes to anything.
In this instance, the return of eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao has sparked concern among most outside of his team. Pacquiao is widely expected to make his return on July 19 after a nearly four-year hiatus to face WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in Las Vegas.
Among those worried about the legendary champion from the Philippines is International Boxing Hall of Fame trainer Teddy Atlas. On his podcast, The Fight with Teddy Atlas, Atlas voiced his worries for Pacquiao, given his age, how he looked in his last fight vs Yordenis Ugas in 2021 and his exhibition bout against Rukiya Anpo in 2024.
"I'm very concerned," Atlas said. "I don't want to stop anyone from making a living or making money. But I'm very concerned with a guy, a great man, who's helped his people, who's fought for his people, who's lifted his people up, who's given away money to his people, but he gave away money to his people that is in a position now that he has to fight at 46 and after 72 fights."
Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs), 46, looked his age in a unanimous decision loss to Ugas, who was a late replacement for former unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. after he withdrew from the fight due to an eye injury suffered in training. The former eight-division champion also struggled mightily in his exhibition bout against Anpo, who is a kickboxer.
MORE: 50 Cent Calls Out Floyd Mayweather Over $100 Million Bankruptcy Lawsuit
Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs), 30, faced Ugas in 2023, dropping him twice en route to winning the WBC interim welterweight title by unanimous decision. Barrios defended the interim title once, defeating Fabian Maidana on May 4, 2024, before he was elevated to full titlist after Terence Crawford vacated the belt following his move up to 154 pounds. In his lone defense of the WBC welterweight title, Barrios fought to a draw against Abel Ramos on Nov. 15 on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul.
Keith Thurman is the other common opponent between Pacquiao and Barrios. Pacquiao defeated him by split decision on July 20, 2019, to win the super WBA welterweight title, while Thurman defeated Barrios via one-sided unanimous decision on Feb. 5, 2022.
Pacquiao's win over Thurman was the last of his career before retiring after the loss to Ugas.
Atlas vouched for Pacquiao being able to jump right back into a world title shot because of his accomplishments in his career and believes that facing Barrios is his best bet to become the second-oldest champion in boxing history. Still, the Hall of Fame trainer believes it's an uphill climb for Pacquiao given his age, the wear and tear he's accumulated and how long it has been since he fought in a sanctioned match.
"I just think you're playing with fire," Atlas said. "That's all I think. You could move around, navigate a little bit, say this, say that. But there comes a certain point with everything, that no matter how much you move the furniture around, you still know what room you're in. You can't fool yourself, and he's in a room where he's 46 years old with 72 fights."
