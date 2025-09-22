Trainer Robert Garcia Believes A Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Rematch Could End Differently
Terence Crawford beat Canelo Alvarez by a convincing margin in their September 13 clash at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Crawford earned a 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113 unanimous decision win.
Canelo never really managed to impose his game plan and while he managed to land some notable body shots, the Mexican failed to cause any significant damage. Crawford, despite moving up two weight classes, absorbed Canelo's power well and also showed that his speed and power carried up to super middleweight.
There are doubts about whether Canelo can do any better in a potential rematch as he didn't show much encouraging signs during the fight. Trainer Robert Garcia, though, believes Canelo can overturn the result in a rematch.
Robert Garcia's advice to Canelo Alvarez for Terence Crawford rematch
Garcia said in an interview with Fight Hub TV, "He needs to make a change. I would love to see the rematch. I think in the rematch, if he comes out with the hunger that he needs, he could beat Crawford."
"Because, Crawford is very talented. But I think Canelo could beat him. Canelo is strong, Canelo could take a punch. I think he can just go and don't respect the punch and throw punches. Even though you're gonna get hit, but don't give up. Keep going until you hit him."
Garcia also claimed that Canelo didn't try enough to win the fight against Crawford. He said in the same interview:
"That's what [the will to win] Canelo missed. Even he lost, he never changed the game plan, never tried anything different. Always stayed in the same rhythm, even though he was losing, kept looking for that left to the body, from far, opening his chin up."
Garcia added, "He has never been in those situations, that hurt him."
Chris Eubank Jr open to Canelo Alvarez or Terence Crawford fight
There has been no talks of a Canelo vs Crawford rematch next or a potential next fight for either man. Chris Eubank Jr, set to have a rematch against Conor Benn on November 15, is open to taking on either Canelo or Crawford.
The British middleweight wants the biggest fight possible and isn't shying down from calling his shot. He told Sky Sports, "I said after the fight, I'd love to share the ring with Terence. He's seen as one of the pound-for-pound greats in the sport right now."
"I'm here to fight the big names. A fight with him, a fight with Canelo, I would love to share the ring with these guys."
The Latest Boxing News
Anthony Joshua Called Out By Former Deontay Wilder Sparring Partner With 19-1 Record
Manny Pacquiao To Star In Netflix Reality Show Alongside Former UFC Champion
Boxing Tonight (9/20/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight
50 Cent To Play Mike Tyson Inspired "Balrog" In Street Fighter Film