Eddie Hearn Admits 'Danger' For Conor Benn In Chris Eubank Jr Rematch
There was a ton of anticipation for the April 26 clash between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn, especially because the decades worth of history these two fighters have between them given their fathers fought twice.
And the fight delivered on all the hype it had. Both fighters left everything they had in the ring, and while it was ultimately Eubank Jr. who secured the unanimous decision win, Benn deserves his flowers for putting it all on the line against a much bigger man and producing a fight of the year candidate.
It seems likely that a rematch will occur between these two sides. However, when speaking with the media after the fight, Matchroom Boxing chairman and Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn conveyed concern for Benn in a potential rematch.
"You saw a very evenly matched fight where a big 160-pounder made, or nearly made, his championship weight. He rehydrated okay. Conor weighed in at 165 pounds in the ring, Eubank was probably 176-177, he probably had 10-11 pounds on him. And [Benn] stood up to it."
Hearn later added, "For me, the danger was not for Chris Eubank Jr. The danger was for Conor Benn. And that's why we've got to think very carefully about the rematch. Because I don't want to see him in too many fights like that... They're the kind of fights that will shorten your career. And he has got such a long career ahead of him."
Given Hearn's comments, perhaps the rematch happening isn't as guaranteed as initially believed.
