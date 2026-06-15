Tyson Fury Makes Major Announcement Day After Surprise UFC White House Appearance

Major news unexpectedly broke during the UFC Freedom 250 card, an event entirely unrelated to boxing.

The event took place on the south lawn of the White House with an audience that included fans and leading figures from sports and entertainment. During a Q&A session, former world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury responded to a question about a supposed announcement involving himself and Dana White.

Fury, a master of the art of promotion, said, "I think I'm going to let Dana [White] do the speaking. I'll let him do the speaking, but it's a massive, massive, massive announcement."

TYSON FURY SAYS HE HAS AN ANNOUNCEMENT TO MAKE! 😲#UFCWhiteHouse | Stream TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/YBrRizbhC9 — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) June 15, 2026

That statement generated speculation and excitement. Observers questioned whether Fury could be the next fighter to sign with Zuffa Boxing and social media responded with intense discussion.

Tyson Fury makes a major announcement via Instagram

Fury remains a high-profile heavyweight who draws attention in the spotlight. His remarks fueled these reactions, with his second statement, delivered via Instagram, attracting particular notice.

"@Turki, the promoter of the GK till I retire."

"GK" refers to "Gypsy King," Fury's nickname for the entirety of his career. Turki is Turki Alalshikh, the co-founder of Zuffa Boxing alongside White and head of Riyadh Season.

Over the past few months, Zuffa has made inroads into the sport, signing fighters like Conor Benn. Now, they appear to set their sights on Fury, who is still a Top 10 heavyweight. Whatever announcement White makes, two questions still need to be answered.

Tyson Fury | IMAGO / PA Images

First, what does that say for the professional relationship between Fury and promoter Frank Warren?

Warren and his Queensberry Promotions served as Fury's main promoter for years. Fury's assertion and devotion to Turki Alalshikh arrive at an interesting time. Throughout his career, a dream bout between him and Anthony Joshua has been a constant topic of discussion among promoters and fans.

Now, with Zuffa Boxing and its promotion flooded with funding from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the fight that many believed would never happen could actually take place. However, Joshua still needs to defeat Kristian Prenga (20-1, 20 KO). Basically, to make the most money of their respective careers, Joshua will need to defeat a fighter who hasn't competed past the eighth round and is known for going for the quick knockout.

What does the potential of Fury aligning with Zuffa do to the rest of the heavyweight division?